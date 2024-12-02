G-Cloud crypto service gateway is launched

UK government departments can now benefit from cryptography as a service, via the G-Cloud platform, to protect sensitive data. G-Cloud is an initiative by the UK government to enable public sector organisations to purchase cloud-based information technology services.

By using the new cloud-based encryption services, public sector departments will be able to manage sensitive data and deliver a number of business functions that support e-government services.

The G-Cloud service is delivered by Accumuli as an approved Managed Encryption Service Provider, using Cryptomathic’s CSG as the technology platform. Amethyst Cryptographic Services will manage the CSG operations and will deliver technical support to end users.

Cryptomathic is an e-security provider. Its CSG system consists of a cluster of cryptographic servers, which sit between the HSM cloud and the applications. The servers and HSMs are managed using a dashboard allowing secure configuration, policy management and monitoring of the cluster.