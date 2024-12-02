



tell.money is an open ecosystem platform, providing a comprehensive range of services that features Dedicated Interface APIs, Confirmation of Payee, and Testing & Monitoring systems.

The collaboration between the FxPro and tell.money focuses on ensuring that users benefit from upgraded security measures, giving them peace of mind as they navigate the digital financial landscape. By leveraging technology, companies are fostering trust and reliability, enabling secure financial interactions.

CoP minimises fraudulent activities

As app-based fraud continues to increase, it is important to maintain strong protection for financial transactions in 2025 and beyond. The CoP feature verifies the recipient's account information during payments, minimising the chances of misdirected transactions and fraudulent actions. By using tell.money's CoP knowledge, FxPro provides its BnkPro clients with an increased layer of security, ensuring their financial operations are conducted confidently.

BnkPro's clients benefit from an array of financial management tools, such as multi-currency solutions, instant currency exchanges, and the BnkPro Mastercard. By incorporating CoP into its services via tell.money, BnkPro is set to provide a secure experience for both global transfers and daily financial activities.

Previous news from tell.money

In December 2024, tell.money announced a partnership with Caxton Payments, with the two companies intending to launch a CoP solution aimed at increasing security and privacy.The integration of tell.money's CoP service, a fully managed SaaS solution, was made available to its customers and businesses. This initiative was set to allow both firms and clients to verify account details before making payments.

Additionally, this development was in line with the increasing industry adoption of CoP, which led to significant advancements in the daily checks conducted by payment organisations. In addition, at that time, both companies expressed their commitment to addressing the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in a rapidly changing market, while also prioritising compliance with industry regulations and laws.