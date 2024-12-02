



Shufti Pro, an identity verification service provider, offers Know Your Customer and anti-money laundering (AML) solutions to businesses in the finance and banking, ecommerce, cryptocurrency, healthcare, and education sectors. Shufti Pro’s KYC solution verifies the identity of customers in real-time, helping businesses prevent identity theft, money laundering, and terrorist financing while staying compliant with global KYC and AML regulations.

FX Back Office creates bespoke, entirely customisable CRMs that can integrate with trading solutions, Payment Service Providers (PSPs), and third-party software.

The partnership

Through this partnership, FX Back Office will be able to onboard and authenticate the identity of its customers. Shufti Pro’s KYC and AML services will enable FX Back Office’s partners to mitigate identity and financial fraud while fulfilling regulatory requirements.

FX Back Office works with its clients to create custom front- and back-end features and experiences that are coded to address today’s business demands. According to the official press release, FX Back Office is committed to creating systems that support the operations of international FX brokerages.

The company’s CRM and the back-office system can integrate with a wide range of programs, from forex platforms to VoIP services, KYC verification systems, payment service providers, and more.

