Futurex announces web API for payment hardware security modules

Typical payment applications route and process payment transactions, perform card acquiring and issuance, and track orders. These applications require HSMs for secure cryptographic processing and key management tasks.

According to the press release, Futurex’s web API for payment HSMs is stateless, uses a JSON structure, supports modern authentication methods, and is available for both Futurex cloud payment HSM and on-premises hardware customers. Futurex is also offering free consultation and migration assistance to payment application providers interested in learning more about this API.