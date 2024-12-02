FutureTrust supports implementation of eIDAS Regulation

Under the EU Framework Programme for Research and Innovation (Horizon 2020), FutureTrust aims to ease the utilisation of eID and trust services, paving the way for global interoperability of trustworthy and legally significant electronic services.

Prof. Dr. Jörg Schwenk, coordinator of the FutureTrust project, states that the eIDAS Regulation marks a major milestone for trust services and the progress towards a digital single market for Europe. He added that FutureTrust seeks to support eIDAS by demonstrating the positive business cases for the reliance on electronic signatures, sealing services, the long-term authenticity of data and documents and all with a focus on accountability, transparency, usability and security.

The Belgium-based independent think tank, EEMA, is charged with the dissemination of information relating to the FutureTrust project across EU Member States and building an open community of people interested in eIDAS related matters.