Further partners Yoti for digital onboarding

Under Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) rules, Further is required to provide appropriate identity evidence for investors when transactions take place. This is to prove that all investors seeking to invest in a fund via Further are who they say they are.

By using Yoti for digital identity verification, Further will strengthen their KYC and AML processes, and offer an upgraded onboarding process. Yoti’s digital identity checks take less than five minutes to complete, as the press release says.

The London-based startup connects retail investors with venture capital funds, at scale and with minimum investment levels. This allows new retail investors to invest in venture funds, from as little as GBP 1.000. Further’s platform offers investors a selection of venture capital fund investment opportunities, from a variety of UK tax-advantaged and international venture capital fund managers.