FullCircl partners LSEG to enhance global identity verification

This collaboration aims to provide regulated businesses with comprehensive access to a broad range of global data sources, supporting essential functions such as document verification, biometric checks, and third-party data validation. The objective is to enhance the ability of these businesses to reduce identity fraud while simultaneously improving the customer experience through streamlined verification processes.

The partnership allows FullCircl's customers to utilize a single-point API that connects them to over 400 data sources across more than 50 countries. These sources include government credit agencies, issuing authorities, telecommunications companies, utility providers, and corporate registries.

By integrating such a wide array of data, FullCircl aims to enable businesses to verify the identities of individuals and corporate entities quickly, efficiently, and with a high degree of accuracy. This is particularly relevant in the UK, where identity fraud constitutes 64% of all fraud losses, highlighting the need for robust verification solutions.





FullCircl offers a range of identity verification services, including Know Your Customer (KYC) and Know Your Business (KYB) solutions, which are designed to assist businesses in meeting regulatory compliance requirements.

These services are intended to support businesses in improving their customer onboarding processes by providing reliable and authoritative verification methods. The partnership with LSEG is seen as a significant enhancement of FullCircl’s capabilities, particularly in key markets where regulatory scrutiny is high.





About the company

FullCircl’s identity verification services currently cover more than 240 countries, and the new partnership with LSEG strengthens its presence in over 50 additional territories. The collaboration aims to ensure that businesses using FullCircl’s platform have seamless access to the tools necessary for embedded identity verification throughout the customer lifecycle. This development is positioned as an important step in FullCircl’s strategy to offer comprehensive solutions that address both regulatory compliance and customer acquisition needs.

FullCircl operates as a B2B SaaS company, focusing on the integration of regulatory requirements with customer acquisition strategies. Its solutions are designed to support revenue growth, manage risk, ensure compliance, and streamline the customer onboarding process.

The company's platform provides near real-time access to a vast amount of business intelligence, identifying millions of actionable insights daily. This includes detailed records of companies, their officers, shareholders, and the relationships between them. FullCircl’s tools assist businesses in verifying the identities of corporate entities and individuals, conducting necessary due diligence during customer onboarding, and meeting regulatory requirements related to KYC, anti-money laundering (AML), and fraud prevention.





Acquiring DueDil

The formation of FullCircl followed the acquisition of DueDil by Artesian Solutions, bringing together two key players in the RegTech space. Since then, FullCircl has expanded its capabilities through further acquisitions, including the recent purchase of W2 Global Data Solutions.

This acquisition has bolstered FullCircl’s offerings in KYC, AML, fraud detection, and identity verification. Today, FullCircl serves over 500 customers, with more than 15,000 web application users, processing over 300 million checks per month. The company facilitates the onboarding of over 200,000 customers annually, aiming to provide businesses with the tools they need to navigate the complexities of regulatory compliance while supporting their growth and customer engagement efforts.