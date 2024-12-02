Fujitsu to offer FIDO-compliant service for online biometric authentication

With this service, Fujitsu will provide companies that offer online services with the servers and software necessary to implement FIDO (Fast IDentity Online), services that support the construction of cloud environments, and also software development kits and development support for incorporating FIDO into client-side applications.

Customers can use this service to build secure online personal authentication systems and that do not require passwords for a variety of day-to-day situations, such as online banking and shopping, ticket arrangements, and car sharing.

This service is being positioned as one of the IoT solutions that are being developed for FUJITSU Digital Business Platform MetaArc. With MetaArc, which enables customers to undergo digital transformations, Fujitsu is supporting connections between people, things, and infrastructure across company and industry boundaries.

The Online Biometric Authentication Service will initially roll out from early April 2017, starting with Japan.