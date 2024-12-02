Fujitsu to launch biometric authentication product

AuthConductor Client aims to provide a secure authentication environment that can replace IDs and passwords when used with notebook PCs and tablets embedded with Fujitsu-made palm vein sensors and fingerprint sensors, or with external sensors connected via a USB.

According to the company, AuthConductor Client software supports customer operations across a variety of industries, and can be deployed without changes to applications and other existing systems.

The product is intended for markets throughout the world, starting with immediate availability in the Oceania region. By September 2018, Fujitsu plans to roll out AuthConductor Client to markets in Asia and North America.