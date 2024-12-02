Fujitsu reveals biometric authentication security system

The new solution is dubbed for ‘AuthConductor V2’ and is used for PC logons to boost security and facilitate customer experience. Initially, Fujitsu made its ‘AuthConductor Server’ software available in April 2017 when users had the option to add palm vein authentication to their systems. However, in order to meet customer’s requirements and add new features, the company integrated its PC logon authentication system into the ‘AuthConductor Server’, thus releasing ‘AuthConductor V2’. However, although product sales started in Japan on 18 November, global release is planned for within fiscal 2020.

Through this initiative, users will be enabled to access platforms and applications by authenticating themselves through palm vein data, which is centralised on a server. According to the company, the palm vein authentication feature can speed up verification by 50%, making it an opportune solution for cashless payments and other large-scale projects.

Moreover, Fujitsu’s proprietary technology is used by the facial authentication feature for PC logon. The fingerprint authentication and IC card authentication features support identification cards used with the Japanese social security system.