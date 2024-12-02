Fujitsu launches solution that meets data security risks

BIOaaS is a solution that assists organizations with determining a true identity in the first instance via identification or verifying against a known identity. By leveraging a centralized architecture, the solution allows new biometric information to be checked against existing biometrics databases to reduce fraud.

Available biometric modalities can include voice, face and fingerprint on customers smartphones right through to the Fujitsu Palm Secure solution for security deployments.

Fujitsu wants to demonstrate its commitment to secure financial, commercial and customer environments through integration with their recently established Intelligent Security Operations Center (iSOC).