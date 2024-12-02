Fujitsu, JCB, and Mizuho Bank to test digital identity interoperability

In the demonstration, JCB and Mizuho Bank will verify mechanisms to securely exchange and link participant ID information, such as names, addresses, and employers, on a cloud platform built by Fujitsu. JCB and Fujitsu have been conducting a joint research project on digital identity since 2019.

Approximately 100 Fujitsu Group employees in Japan will participate in the program, which is scheduled to last until January 2021. Fujitsu has built a self-sovereign and decentralised digital identity exchange technology, which uses a blockchain solution from Fujitsu Laboratories.

Through this demonstration trial, Fujitsu, JCB, and Mizuho Bank will confirm the accuracy of ID information held by multiple business operators and verify the mechanism by which customers can safely and securely control the distribution of ID information.