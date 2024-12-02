Fujitsu introduces ID device that scans users veins

The PalmSecure ID Match multi-factor identification device also includes card and PIN verification. The solution appears similar to a compact point-of-sale unit, comprising a sensor, touchscreen, processor board and multi-card reader.

The technology aims to prevent the misuse of payment cards, whether the card and PIN were provided by the cardholder to another party intentionally, or following theft. The matching of the template on the card and user’s hand are done in the device, no personal biometric data is stored on a server or in the cloud.

Hygiene concerns have been overcome by users only being required to hover their hand over the screen, rather than making direct contact. This solution can be used for access control (physical or logical), time attendance, or replacement of passwords for critical applications.