Fujitsu, ImageWare Systems launch multimodal biometric identity management solutions

The new offering provides data security and enables integration into existing or new corporate programs and applications. The new biometric-as-a-Service (BaaS) solution leverages the Fujitsu Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) Trusted Public S5 platform, as well as its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enablement tool, SystemWalker Catalog Manager.

Fujitsu is also leveraging IWSs GoCloudID, a patented cloud-based, biometric identity management platform. Providing a biometric identity management application suite, GoCloudID manages access to biometric enrollment and verification to ensure data integrity and protection. In addition to being algorithm and hardware agnostic, the system enables plug-and-play and can be deployed globally as an end-to-end or modular solution.

The new offering also addresses security on mobile devices through IWSs GoMobile Interactive (GMI), a biometric-enabled mobile platform that provides multifactor identity management. GMI delivers app-level identity verification, fraud and theft prevention of mobile transactions and active monitoring for unauthorized access/use.