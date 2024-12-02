Fujitsu develops smartphone with iris authentication

Just by looking at the smartphone’s screen, the user’s iris gets read, enabling the smartphone to be unlocked.

Currently, smartphones typically use either a password or fingerprint scan to unlock the screen or for other authentication purposes. Fujitsu’s new authentication method uses iris recognition, which is hard to forge. The screen can be unlocked simply by looking at it, which eliminates the trouble of having to use one’s hands such as at times when one is wearing gloves and cannot use one’s fingerprint.

In addition to unlocking smartphones, iris authentication could be used to log into web services without having to input an ID or password, enabling simple and secure access. Fujitsu will explore applying this technology to a wide range of fields, including security systems.

