Fujitsu biometrics service lands in Australia

Fujitsu’s Biometrics-as-a-Service platform is a scalable and globally available solution that determines a ‘true’ identity via identification or verification against a known entity. The company explains that its solution allows new biometric information to be checked against an organisation’s existing biometric databases to reduce fraud.

Organisations leveraging Single Sign On (SSO) and remote access solutions are also able to boost security for all users with a flexible multi-factor authentication service.

ImageWare Systems joined Fujitsu in this journey to expand the reach of ImageWare’s patented, multimodal biometric technology as a core element of Fujitsu’s cyber security portfolio across the globe.