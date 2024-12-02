Fujitsu adds Veritas NetBackup appliance to boost data protection

With the Veritas NetBackup appliance joining the line-up of Eternus CS target and integrated appliances, Fujitsu now offers customers data protection options. These data protection appliances help minimise business risk caused by missed backups and post-disaster data recovery failures, reducing the likelihood that sensitive data will be corrupted or unreadable.

NetBackup automates and standardises operations across applications, platforms, and virtual environments. Integrated deduplication, replication, and patent-pending virtual machine protection helps improve storage efficiency, infrastructure use, and recovery times. Customers can count on backup appliances to address support for remote or branch offices with limited IT staff, to protect data in corporate data centers.

Appliances also provide backup for converged and hyper-converged infrastructures – such as Fujitsu PrimeFlex – and for software-defined infrastructures.

The Veritas NetBackup appliance combines software with its turnkey backup, recovery and deduplication solutions with a form factor. It enables customers to address end-to-end deduplication for both physical and virtual environments, helping to reduce both network traffic and backup time.

Both Veritas NetBackup appliance models (NetBackup 5240 and NetBackup 5330) as well as the recently introduced NetBackup virtual appliance for remote offices are available for purchase from Fujitsu, worldwide via direct sales. Pricing is according to specification and country.