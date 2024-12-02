



FloatMe allegedly misrepresented its services by promising 'free money ' and failing to deliver on these promises. The FTC's investigation revealed that the company charged fees for expedited cash advances, made it difficult for users to cancel subscriptions, and discriminated against those receiving public assistance. FloatMe also reportedly made unsubstantiated claims about increasing cash advance limits through automated systems.











The FTC will issue PayPal payments on September 23, 2024, to 449,344 eligible FloatMe users. Notifications will be sent via email by September 20, and recipients should claim their payments within 30 days.

The FTC emphasises that no payment or account information is required to receive a refund. In 2023, FTC actions resulted in USD 324 million in refunds nationwide.





Enforcement actions and impact

The FTC plays a crucial role in protecting consumers and ensuring fair market practices. As an independent agency, the FTC is responsible for enforcing laws against deceptive and unfair business practices. Its authority includes investigating complaints, conducting inquiries, and taking legal action against companies that violate consumer protection laws. The FTC’s enforcement actions are designed to prevent misleading advertising and ensure that businesses adhere to fair practices, thereby maintaining competition and protecting consumer rights.

The FTC's authority extends to a broad range of enforcement actions, from filing lawsuits to negotiating settlements. In the case of FloatMe, the FTC's actions not only seek to rectify the harm caused to affected consumers but also serve as a deterrent to other companies. The Commission can impose fines, mandate changes in business practices, and require companies to provide refunds or other forms of compensation to harmed consumers. These actions are part of the FTC’s broader strategy to uphold market integrity, enforce consumer protection laws, and ensure that businesses operate fairly and transparently.





Consumer protection tips

To protect themselves from scams and misleading financial practices, consumers should start by researching any financial service before engaging. Look for reviews and ratings from other users and check the company’s reputation through reliable sources. Ensure that the company is registered with relevant regulatory bodies and has clear, transparent information about its fees, terms, and services. Be wary of offers that seem too good to be true, such as 'free money' promises, and always read the fine print to understand any potential hidden costs or obligations.

Additionally, consumers should be cautious when providing personal or financial information online. Verify that the website is secure and that the company has a privacy policy outlining how your data will be used and protected. If you encounter difficulties in canceling services or are faced with discriminatory practices, report these issues to the appropriate regulatory authority, such as the FTC. Taking these precautions can help safeguard against deceptive practices and ensure that you engage with legitimate, reputable financial services.