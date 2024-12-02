FTC, FDA continues efforts to protect consumers from deceptive advertising around coronavirus

The warning letters are the first issued by the agencies alleging unapproved and/or unsupported claims that products can treat or prevent coronavirus, according to FTC site.

The agencies sent the letters to the following companies: 1) Vital Silver, 2) Quinessence Aromatherapy Ltd., 3) N-ergetics, 4) GuruNanda, LLC, 5) Vivify Holistic Clinic, 6) Herbal Amy LLC, and 7) The Jim Bakker Show.

The recipients are companies that advertise products (teas, essential oils, and colloidal silver) as able to treat or prevent coronavirus. According to the FDA, however, there are no approved vaccines, drugs, or investigational products currently available to treat or prevent the virus.

In the letters, the FTC states that one or more of the efficacy claims made by the marketers are unsubstantiated and therefore may violate the FTC Act.

The letters advise the recipients to immediately cease making all claims that their products can treat or cure coronavirus.