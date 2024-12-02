FST Biometrics introduces mobile and portable secure access products

The two products, one wireless and one portable, are designed to supplement the important work of security personnel.

IMID Mobile is a smartphone application that delivers IMID technology to personal devices, while IMID Rapid provides an end-to-end, ruggedized and portable solution to secure access to contained areas, such as crime scenes and senior government official press conferences.

IMID Mobile identifies authorized users based on a unique fusion of biometric identifiers including facial and behavioral recognition. IMID Rapid incorporates FST Biometrics IMID Access solution into a well-protected end-to-end portable product that will hold up to outdoor elements.

FST Biometrics is an identity management solutions provider. The companys IMID product line offers access control through its proprietary In Motion Identification technology.