FSS, Okay partner to strengthen authentication for digital transactions

According to the press release, FSS is already growing its business opportunities in Europe through its next generation products technology and solution offerings. The company is focusing on leveraging its global expertise to deliver new propositions in the areas of prepaid, debit, and credit card management, omnichannel acquiring, AI-based payments, Strong Customer Authentication, and smart reconciliation solutions.

Moreover, with Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) projects undertaken globally with particular emphasis in Europe, this partnership will enable FSS to further its footprint within SCA support and ensure that customer’s own authentication capabilities are future-proofed to meet not only the demands of regulators but ever sophisticated fraudsters. Consequently, both parties will work towards protecting consumers’ online and mobile purchases.

Besides, by optimising the customer experience and enabling effortless payments, issuers can improve revenues whilst further assured security improves the basket size of transactions.