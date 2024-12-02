FSRA announces revisions to its anti-money laundering and sanctions rules and guidance



FSRA has recently made updates with a focus on providing clearer guidelines aligned with the UAE's federal regulatory framework to combat money laundering, terrorism financing, and proliferation financing. These revisions emphasise compliance with targeted financial sanctions, specifically refining provisions related to wire transfers to explicitly assert the application of the FATF's 'Travel Rule’ to Virtual Assets.











The amendments, which clarify requirements previously outlined in the AML Rulebook, reflect the commitment of the UAE to combating illicit financial activities. These updates are of significance to all entities subject to the AML Rulebook, including authorised firms within the financial services sector and Designated Non-Financial Businesses and Professions. Among the detailed amendments, the revised document now explicitly defines digital assets as a recognised payment method. It states, "The payment for any part or all of the sale/purchase amount includes payment(s) using Virtual Assets."





Per the official announcement, this move marks an important step in aligning the UAE's financial regulatory landscape with the evolving nature of digital assets, underscoring the authorities' commitment to ensuring a solid and compliant financial ecosystem. The recognition of digital assets as a legitimate payment method demonstrates the FSRA's forward-looking approach in adapting to the changing financial landscape.





Other recent updates in the UAE



