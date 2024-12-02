Frontier Secure partners DistiNow for expansion in the US

The agreement makes Frontier Secure’s products and services available to Ingram Micro’s network of channel partners in the US. This new agreement also enables Ingram Micro’s growing network of channel partners to deliver solutions that meet the demand for digital protection and technical support solutions.

Frontier Communications Corporation offers broadband, voice, satellite video, wireless Internet data access, data security solutions, bundled offerings, bundles for residential customers, small businesses and home offices and communications for medium and large businesses in 28 states.

Frontier Secure offers products and services to protect every aspect of digital life, including computer security, cloud backup and sharing, the connected home, identity protection and equipment protection