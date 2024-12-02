FriendFinder users to change passwords as the network gets hacked

Hackers reportedly breached FriendFinder Networks in October 2016, and gained access to over 300 million accounts on AdultFriendFinder, which markets itself as the “World’s largest sex & swinger community.” The network was reportedly hacked through a local file inclusion exploit, which enabled the hackers to access all of the network’s sites. For now, LeakedSource says it will not make the data set searchable by the general public.

This incident occurred because the company either stored user passwords in plaintext, without any protection, or hashed them using the notoriously weak SHA1 algorithm, according to LeakedSource. The company also kept logins for a site they do not run anymore (FriendFinder sold Penthouse.com to Penthouse Global Media in February 2016). The company also retained email and passwords for over 15 million people who had deleted their accounts.