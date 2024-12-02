Frenos raises USD 3.88 million in Seed funding

The funding round was led by DataTribe, a cybersecurity-focused investment firm that collaborates with early-stage companies. The investment follows Frenos’ victory in the Seventh Annual DataTribe Challenge startup competition, where it was selected from a large pool of cybersecurity and data science startups.

The company plans to use the funds to further develop its platform and expand its market reach across critical infrastructure sectors.

Addressing evolving OT security challenges

Frenos officials noted that OT security has evolved significantly from the analogue, isolated systems of the past. They emphasised that the company's platform enables critical infrastructure operators to strengthen their security strategies in a cost-effective manner and added that the platform was developed by OT professionals for OT professionals.

Designed specifically for OT environments, the Frenos platform was developed with input from five OT sectors and aims to address security risks across all sixteen critical infrastructure categories. The AI-driven system assesses vulnerabilities and prioritises threats without disrupting operations. It uses a digital network twin and an AI reasoning agent to analyse how potential attackers could exploit a system.

Rather than generating generic security recommendations, the platform provides targeted remediation guidance specific to OT environments, allowing organisations to mitigate risks more efficiently.

According to the official press release, the past decade has seen critical infrastructure operators implement first-generation OT network monitoring tools to improve device inventory and threat detection capabilities. As these systems mature, there is an increasing focus on leveraging the data they provide to adopt proactive security measures.

Representatives from DataTribe said the firm’s portfolio companies have played a significant role in shaping the OT security sector. They described Frenos as leading the transition from traditional detection and response models to predictive and preventive security approaches, aligning with DataTribe’s focus on supporting advancements in cybersecurity.