French to use eIDAS digital identity to open a bank account in UK

The project involves HSBC, Barclays, the UK Government Digital Service, whose mission is to make government agencies more digital, mobile telecommunications provider Orange, biometrics and digital identity provider OT-Morpho and the Open Identity Exchange, a trade group dedicated to the promotion of trusted online transactions.

Some of the capital for this effort comes from the European Union’s Connecting Europe Facility, which promotes the creation of connected European networks not only in digital services, but for transport and energy as well.

The organizations involved say that consumers would request a digital identity that meets eIDAS authentication standards. The requests would come via Mobile Connect, a user authentication and identity service based on the OpenID Connect/OAuth2 standards. During the pilot, services provided through Orange will enable French citizens to set up their digital identities through Mobile Connect. Meanwhile, OT-Morpho will create the services and technology infrastructure required to authenticate those digital identities so that consumers can access cross-border banking services. The banks will monitor how well the service works.