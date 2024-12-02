French startup Ionosys launches biometric watch

The device has a special fingerprint reader. Once the reader verifies the print, the watch can be tapped against an NFC transmitter. After the watch has been authorized by a successful finger swipe, you can tap it against an NFC reader thats attached to (or part of) a computer to log in to secure websites and software. Since it uses NFC to communicate, the watch could also be made to work with a mobile device such as a phone or tablet.

Because passwords are so easily stolen or guessed, large businesses have long used physical tokens such as key fobs to help improve security.