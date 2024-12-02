French companies develop biometric digital wallet

The newly launched product is based on Natural Security’s authentication standard, which combines biometrics with a connected personal device. Natural Security’s authentication standard is designed around the use of a secure personal device, biometrics and various contactless communication methods that make it possible to pay and access services, both locally and remotely.

SesameTouch is a connected personal device that pairs a biometric reader with secure data storage to enable authentication for all My E-money Purse transactions. It can be used to pay online, to pick up purchases in the store, and for many other services such as storing personal data, logins and passwords.

Natural Security Alliance is an international association of retailers, financial and payment institutions, and service, solution and equipment providers. These actors are all motivated by the same desire to accelerate the development and adoption of solutions built on the Natural Security standard. This standard makes it possible to securely pay for and access services, and have the same user experience, online and in local stores.