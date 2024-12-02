French central bank requires more standards for biometric payments

According to its annual report, the Observatory for Payment Card Security wrote that the some biometric techniques already in use by a growing share of the public could come to reinforce the security of payment transactions. However, it added that the level of security offered by the current biometric devices is hard to evaluate in comparison to existing proven technologies.

The same report also covers the stance of the French Data Protection authority or Commission nationale de linformatique et des libertés (CNIL). In this section, it notes that the CNIL has authorised the use of biometrics as an authentication factor to gain access to means of payment, or perform remote operations

The Observatory also noted that just 0.043% of transactions (representing USD 258 million) were fraudulent in 2014, down from 0.046% in 2013.