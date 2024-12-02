FreedomPay, Kount partner to provide identity trust solution globally

FreedomPay and Kount’s portfolio solution integrates Kount’s AI-driven payments fraud prevention solution, Kount Command. Powered by the Identity Trust Global Network, Kount’s solution enables businesses to accept more orders while reducing false positives, manual review rates, and chargebacks.

Via the partnership with Kount, FreedomPay customers globally will be able to leverage an integrated solution that aims to reduce payments fraud and provide a frictionless customer journey, all while achieving PSD2 compliance and 3DS2 authentication.