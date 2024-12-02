Freecharge teams up with Zivame and YepMe for secure payments

FreeCharges wallet user base will further provide opportunity for YepMe and Zivame to expand their user base.

Shaleen Sinha, COO at Zivame, said that with a large number of customers opting for mobile wallets, the company seeks to ensure that it offers the preferred payment option on their website and app. She added that the partnership will enable Freecharge users to make payments on Zivame.

Freecharge has also announced its partnership with Cafe Coffee Day to accept its e-wallet payment and another partnership with McDonalds to enable offline payments using its wallet.