Fraugster launches AI solution for ecommerce merchants

Fraud Free Product integrates directly into payment gateways and service providers, requiring no additional integration or setup for online merchants. The solution aims to address the chargeback fraud, providing a conclusive decision for every transaction and determines whether a payment should be accepted or not.

One of the first PSPs to partner with Fraugster is Ingenico ePayments, the online and mobile commerce division of Ingenico Group. The company will be looking to boost its service offering for its customers with Fraugster’s Fraud Free product and deepening its partnership with Fraugster.