Fraugster enables third parties to access their fraud preventions platform

According to the press release, Fraugster aims to unite the payment and cyber security industries by giving third parties access to their AI platform in a bid to bundle to allow world class technology vendors to join forces across domains, from fraud protection to biometrics, behavioural intelligence to identity verification, and payments. The company is opening its platform for digital fraud management for all payment methods.

In pursuit of this mission, Fraugster is not only investing further in its AI platform, but also strengthening its senior leadership team.

Christian Mangold is joining as Co-CEO. Christian has a long track record in the European payment scene. His career involves the trade sale of SOFORT to Klarna and consecutive executive positions in the growth story of today’s most valuable European tech company.

Fraugster is a payment security company that aims to enable the world's merchants, global payment companies, and existing customers like Worldline and Ratepay to manage the impact of fraud to minimise the costs, maximise revenue. and improve customer experience.