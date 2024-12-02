Fraugster and refurbed to increase approval rates and fraud prevention

Refurbished electronics marketplaces are growing as consumers look to reduce their carbon footprint by purchasing renewed smartphones, tablets, laptops, and wearables, according to the press release.

Fraugster company officials stated that their AI engine gives them data and insight into consumer electronics market. This technology will be used to approve more transactions across a range of payment methods, including BNPL, by enhancing payment protection within refurbed’s ecosystem.

Refurbed joins the network of Fraugster customers covering consumer electronics from BNPL providers Billink and Ratepay to ecommerce marketplaces Eurostep and Diana Srl.



