Fraugster and elvah provide fraud prevention to the e-mobility sector

This collaboration allows elvah to access compliance, chargeback protection, risk management solutions, and credit scoring through one AI platform and integration. Fraugster will support elvah to detect friendly fraud, identity theft, and abuse by increasing AI data for real-time decisions through a single integration to protect against fraud and improve customer experience and revenue.

elvah’s charging solutions addresses consumers adopting electric vehicles. In 2021, new registrations of all-electric, battery-powered cars (BEVs) doubled to 4.5 million worldwide, as per the press release. According to the EY Mobility Lens Consumer Index, more than 40% of people worldwide who want to buy a new car are considering an electric car. This trend is supported by the expansion of charging networks.

A challenge that drivers face is that there are several charging providers, all with different billing systems. elvah says it is positioned to offer access to all public charging stations in Germany as well as in 30 other countries, provider-independent and completely digital in one app with different subscription models.