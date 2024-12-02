Fraudsters increasingly use credentials stolen from data breaches

A recent report from ThreatMetrix, based on attacks the security technology company detected between April and June 2015, uncovered a number of trends.

The report unveils that increasingly sophisticated attackers were increasingly targeting diverse data sets to effectively stitch together consumers credentials. And new account creation continued to be at high risk as fraudsters use stolen credentials harvested from massive breaches.

Further, fraudsters were either replaying stolen identities using proxies, device and location spoofing to cloak a true digital identity or piggy-backing on top of users session with malware or man-in-the-middle attacks.