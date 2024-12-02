Fraudsters accessed MSG customer data base for a whole year

The Madison Square Garden Company learned of the breach after several banks discovered a common pattern of fraudulent transactions that traced back to its venues. Therefore, anyone who purchased food, drink, or other merchandise at the company’s properties between November 9, 2015 and October 24, 2016 may have had their payment card information stolen. The cause of the breach has since been resolved, the company said.

According to the disclosure, affected venues may include Madison Square Garden, the Theatre at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall, Beacon Theater, and Chicago Theater. The number of customers affected by the theft has not been disclosed. However, the company revealed that thieves had taken payment card numbers, names, expiration dates, and internal verification codes from the cards.

The thieves are said to have installed malware, or malicious software, on the company’s payment processing system to capture this information. Customers who bought tickets to see concerts, performances, or sporting events on the MSG websites, at its box offices, or on Ticketmaster were not affected.

MSG is working with law enforcement to investigate the theft.