Fraudio partners with LOQR





This partnership aims to solve these companies' pain points with an end-to-end solution covering both the acquisition and setup of new merchants and the continuous monitoring of their merchant portfolio to reduce risk, operational costs, and losses from merchant-initiated fraud. The partnership will leverage and combine artificial intelligence (AI) with machine learning (ML) techniques from LOQR for the onboarding journey with those from Fraudio for fraud and money-laundering detection.

LOQR and Fraudio will automate the onboarding processes and reduce the risks of fraud while offering merchant-centric journeys in combination with real-time reporting.

