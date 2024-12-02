Fraud Web Prevention, Digital Identity Market Guide 2014/2015 launched

The Web Fraud Prevention, Online Security & Digital Identity Market Guide 2014/2015 aims to become the ultimate reliable source of information for both professionals in the transaction services industry and for relevant business audiences. The guide will allow access to the latest insights into the industry, as well as ideas and valuable advice, all in one easy-downloadable document.

The idea behind the guide was the need of a response to the increasing number of fraudulent activities which can affect both businesses and consumers that use the internet and mobile channel to interact, engage in online transactions activities, access and manage their finances and online identities.

Voices from all across the global digital identity transactional and web fraud detection ecosystem, including stakeholders and associations, web fraud detection services providers, technology vendors, as well as digital identity services providers have all exposed their vision on the main developments in the space, shared their experiences with digital identity and web fraud services implementations and offered valuable advice for players in the industry.

This endeavor is once again endorsed by MRC, a merchant-led trade association focused on electronic commerce risk and payment strategies. The guide can be easily downloaded, free of charge, under the form of a PDF document via The Paypers website. A complementary online company database is also available on our website, complete with advanced search functionality.

Get a compelling and comprehensive insight into the dynamic and competitive global digital identity and web fraud market by downloading your free copy of the Web Fraud Prevention, Online Security & Digital Identity Market Guide 2014/2015.