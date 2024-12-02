Fraud rate for transactions in France registers decrease

According to a report conducted by The Observatory for Payment Card Security, the fraud rate for all cards issued in France, including fraud suffered abroad, was steady at 0.069%. Amid sustained growth in card payments, which swelled from EUR 549.2 billion in 2013 to EUR 575.9 billion, the total value of fraud rose from EUR 376.6 million in 2013 to EUR 395.6 million.

Findings indicate that the fraud rate for point-of-sale payments has been trending downwards for several years and remains extremely low (0.013% in 2013, 0.010% in 2014), despite a surge in attacks on payment terminals (560 cases in 2014 compared with 188 in 2012), with card-operated fuel pumps a particular target (525 recorded cases).

The fraud rate for contactless payments stood at 0.015%, on a par with the rate for face-to-face payments as a whole and half the rate recorded for ATM withdrawals (0.034%).

The fraud rate for card-not-present payments (mail, telephone and internet) fell for the third year running, edging down to 0.248% from 0.269% in 2013, which is still significantly higher than the rate for other transactions. The decline was aided by increased use of strong authentication for transactions, which in turn was supported by greater take-up of 3D-Secure type solutions by online merchants (60% use such solutions compared with 43% in 2013).