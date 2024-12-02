Fraud protection and user experience facilitated by RSA Adaptive Authentication solution

The solution implements the latest features available in the EMV 3-D Secure v2.2 protocol, adds new authentication flows to support transactions where the cardholder is not in session, and introduces new capabilities that significantly facilitate the customer’s checkout experience, As per Yahoo Finance.

RSA’s goal is to reduce fraud and grow CNP transaction approval rates, to reduce operational costs for their customers, and to deliver seamless user experiences. The company’s tech is meant to help credit card issuers and payments processors prevent over 95% of fraud in CNP transactions that go through the latest EMV 3DS protocol and to maintain a frictionless shopping experience for cardholders. Moreover, RSA’s new tech version is now available globally.