Fraud prevention market to reach USD 22,000 mln by 2019

According to a recent study conducted by MicroMarketMonitor, in order to attain profitability for company, enterprises have to sustain within strict infrastructure budgets. With the rise in revenue losses because of the fraud incidents and money laundering, the demand for the fraud detection and prevention and anti-money laundering solutions is also increasing.

MicroMarketMonitor expects the global fraud detection and prevention and anti-money laundering market to grow from USD 9,622.8 million in 2014 to USD 21,441.4 million by 2019, at a CAGR of 17.4% during the period under consideration.