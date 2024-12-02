Fraud management costs continue to rise for online merchants

Fraud eats up 8% of the average ecommerce merchants revenue stream and 9.7% of revenue among merchants who sell only digital goods. At present, the average ecommerce merchant now gives 21% of its operational costs to fraud management.

Compared to 2016 data, the Exploring the Financial Impact of Fraud in a Digital World report shows that chargeback losses increased by 60% among digital goods merchants and 75% among those merchants selling strictly physical goods. False positives grew by 25% among digital goods merchants and 27% among physical goods merchants.

Vesta Chief Marketing Officer Tom Byrnes concluded that if merchants do not modernize their fraud protocols, they would not be focused on growth or innovation: they will be struggling to stay in business.