FrankieOne expands risk platform beyond onboarding checks

Rather than focusing solely on initial onboarding, the platform supports ongoing monitoring, allowing businesses to respond dynamically to fraud threats and regulatory obligations as user behaviour evolves. According to FrankieOne representatives, the service consolidates various risk management functions through a single API integration, simplifying how firms access over 350 global data and fraud service providers.

The launch comes amid estimates that financial crime globally now exceeds USD 5 trillion each year, creating operational and reputational risks for institutions in sectors such as banking, fintech, and wagering.

Continuous oversight and risk scoring

The new offering includes features that enable companies to track customer activity across multiple interactions, not just at the point of sign-up. This includes session monitoring, transaction screening, and tools to detect behaviours commonly associated with fraud, such as credential stuffing or use of remote access software. By observing these signals in real time, the system helps institutions maintain compliance while adapting to emerging threats.

One part of the system referred to as Graduated Onboarding uses over 1,000 data signals, including behavioural biometrics and device information, to assign risk scores to users. Based on this dynamic assessment, users considered low risk can complete onboarding with minimal friction, while higher-risk individuals are subject to stricter verification.

Officials from FrankieOne noted that the platform also makes use of ‘silent checks’ to flag potentially risky users before they progress through identity verification. This is intended to reduce false positives and allow companies to focus resources on more significant threats.

The system’s design is intended to replace fragmented tools and siloed workflows by consolidating identity checks, fraud detection, and AML compliance into a single interface. It also offers sector-specific customisation and plug-and-play access to third-party data providers.