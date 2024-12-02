FPC expands to China, Switzerland and Singapore

In a press release, Fingerprint Cards stated that the new Shanghai office will be used for the Mobile Phones division, while the Zug office will operate as part of the Payments & Access division. The company believes that relocation to Shanghai allows FPC to be closer to its key customers and partners in the wireless and cell phone industries. Furthermore, Zug, Switzerland, was selected for its location and connectivity to Central Europe, as well as its presence in the payments industry.

According to an FPC official, the Singapore Sales Center will be in charge of streamlining asset management and delivering economies of scale in its sales operations across different markets. Additionally, the company believes that the next phase of fingerprint development will benefit from close collaboration and proximity to key customers, suppliers and partners, as well as access to critical talent. The biometric authentication sensors of fingerprint cards were recently integrated into three new devices by China-based electronics company Xiaomi. The aim of this expansion is to improve business operations through improvements in organisational flexibility, agility, and cost efficiency.