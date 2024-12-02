Fourthline partners with French National Police





Fourthline’s mission is to fight financial crime, and one of the ways to do this is to leverage technology and promote cross-border cooperation, both between financial institutions and through public-private partnerships. In recent years, Fourthline has invested in building relationships with different financial regulators.

According to PWC, 47% of companies have experienced fraud over the last 24 months, with France experiencing some of the highest rates of fraud in Europe. Therefore, this partnership will strengthen efforts to tackle financial crime both for the French National Police and for Fourthline.