Fourthline, Hawk AI partner for efficient KYC and transaction monitoring

The partnership between Fourthline and Hawk AI combines KYC-compliant customer onboarding and transaction monitoring to combat fraud and AML. They achieve this through personalised screening profiles for automated risk monitoring. Fourthline continuously monitors the customer lifecycle for AML and fraud activity, performing screenings for natural persons, sanctions, adverse media, and politically exposed persons (PEP).











Real-time detailed rulesets are set up to track transactions, screening senders, and recipients against global databases. Hawk AI utilises Explainable AI to monitor transactions for AML and fraud patterns, detecting unknown instances of financial crime and providing full audit trails for auditors and regulators. The models used are continuously self-learning, improving through operator decisions in real-time.





Augmented customer experiences with increased fraud protection

The combination of Fourthline's and Hawk AI's solutions will enable clients to scale internationally, safely, and efficiently in the fast-changing regulatory landscape. Together they will provide an end-to-end solution from customer onboarding to monitoring customer relationships. Thereby improving both the customer experience and the rate of crime and fraud detection.

Officials from Fourthline said they are happy to partner with Hawk AI. This allows them to integrate their solutions and thereby streamline often complex AML programmes for clients. This partnership demonstrates their commitment to innovation and providing their clients with agile technologies to keep up with the fast-changing regulatory landscape.

Also commenting on this partnership, representatives from Hawk Ai said this collaboration bring cutting-edge, real-time surveillance technology to a broader market. The change needed to fight today’s sophisticated financial crime requires a team effort. Whether it’s fraud and AML, explainable AI and rules, or partnerships between leading technology vendors, together is how they drive the industry forward.





What does Fourthline do?

The Fourthline platform provides banks and financial services providers with a complete suite of proprietary tech products that adhere to local KYC, AML, and GDPR requirements in Europe and beyond. Fourthline’s AI-driven solutions unlock compliance for the entirety of the lifecycle, from onboarding, the verification and analysis, through to investigations and continuous KYC, in all stages of business development.





More information about Hawk AI

Hawk AI is a provider of the leading AML surveillance technology for banks, fintechs, and payment firms in Germany. HawkAI's software uses a combination of AI and machine learning to detect suspicious transactions in real-time, reducing false positives while detecting unknown instances of financial crime.