FotoNation acquires Smart Sensors for iris recognition solutions

The purchase, which closed in the Q4 2014, raises the prospect of computational imaging techniques being adapted to iris biometrics.

Smart Sensors UK operation will continue as a wholly-owned subsidiary of FotoNation, providing its iris biometrics R&D arm.

In January 2015, Indian biometrics expert Nandan Nilekani predicted that budget smartphones using iris recognition could become an important authentication tool for his country’s biometric Aadhar unique ID number project.