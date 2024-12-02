Fortress Identity reveals its Passive Facial Liveness solution





Liveness Detection is AI that determines if a computer is interacting with a live human. Fortress Identity believes that if this is translated to today's' advancements in utilising biometric authentication in uses cases such as digital payments, e-learning, and telemedicine, there is the need to accurately, and with minimal friction, determine if a bad actor is trying to spoof the system (example a mask or deep fake) and gain access to a particular transaction and/or additional sensitive private user data, resulting in a loss for both the victim and the customer.

The company’s first adaptive compound biometric authentication platform utilises 2 or more biometric modalities (e.g. face and voice), device authentication, network status, and environmental feedback, to create an instant, dynamic, user scoring and recommendation solution. This also allows end user anonymity through tokenization, which further promotes decentralised identity initiatives.

Facial Recognition and Passive Facial Liveness are both available on the Fortress Identity platform, and they are two different concepts: Passive facial liveness only determines if the subject is alive without requiring smiling, blinking, or any movement, while Facial Recognition matches the user to an existing template to provide authentication for a transaction.