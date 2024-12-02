Forter's Fraud Prevention Platform is now available to PSPs





Via this initiative, PSPs are enabled to manage fraud for their merchants. Forter’s platform reduces fraud chargebacks while facilitating approvals, and it delivers a frictionless consumer experience. The integrated fraud prevention platform is powered by ML, fraud expertise, and a growing global data network. Through direct integration PSPs can create an additional revenue stream by offering fraud prevention either as a value-added service or as a white-labelled product.

The Forter Fraud Prevention Platform for PSPs provides: